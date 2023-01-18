‘The View’ Hosts Say Having ‘9/11 Denier’ Marjorie Taylor Greene on Homeland Security Committee ‘Is Horrifying’ (Video)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy made good on most of his promises to appoint far-right members of the Republican party to House committees this week, including appointing Marjorie Taylor Greene to the Homeland Security Committee. And on Wednesday, the hosts of “The View” called that particular assignment “horrifying,” given the congresswoman’s past statements about terror threats to the homeland.

Granted, the women of “The View” weren’t exactly surprised by McCarthy’s choices for committees. Host Joy Behar noted that it was “a clown car that was coming.”

“I mean, let’s face it. This has been coming, because Kevin McCarthy has no soul,” Behar said. “He has no ethics. He has no morals. He has no spine. I don’t know. He’s a shell of a human being in my opinion. He crawled to get this position which he could lose like that.”

Behar specifically honed in on Marjorie Taylor Greene, scolding her for previously calling President Biden “a piece of excrement,” and saying that Behar doesn’t want anyone like that representing the country.

Her co-hosts largely agreed, but took bigger issue with Taylor Greene’s past when it comes to safety threats in the country which, of course, is what Homeland Security focuses on. The women called up the fact that Taylor Greene was among those who harassed Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on the street before she was elected to Congress.

In a video surfaced in 2021, Taylor Greene follows Hogg as he walks toward the Capitol, yelling questions at him, which he doesn’t respond to. She then called him “a coward” who “can’t say one word because he can’t defend his stance.”

On Wednesday, the hosts of “The View” also noted that in 2018, Taylor Greene amplified a QAnon conspiracy theory, saying “It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon.” The congresswoman has since said that she does fully believe the events of 9/11.

“Just for, you know, for history, the Homeland Security Committee was set up in 2002, in the aftermath of 9/11. So the idea of having a 9/11 denier on the committee is horrifying,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “But it’s also, a lot of its focus now should be on homegrown terror threats, things like the Proud Boys, the Oathkeepers. But this is a woman who said, ‘If I had been organizing January 6, we would have won and we would have been armed.’ That’s a woman who should be on no committees, much less Homeland Security.”

Host Sunny Hostin agreed, saying that Taylor Greene’s spot on that particular committee “was, for me, the most insulting appointment.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.