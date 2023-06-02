Former vice president Mike Pence hasn’t officially declared his candidacy for president in 2024, but if and when he does, the hosts of “The View” don’t expect it to go well. According to the women, he has no favor with Trump supporters or non-Trump supporters.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics discussion, the hosts marveled at how big the candidate pool for Republicans already is, and the fact that it’s only expected to get bigger with the addition of Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. But, host Ana Navarro argued that she doesn’t “see the lane” for Pence, should he decide to run.

“I think people who don’t like Trump, like me, think he’s a boot-licking accomplice for four years who found religion the last day,” Navarro said. “And people who like Trump think he’s a traitor, who really screwed it up on the last day. So I don’t know who that leaves, maybe the fly or mother.”

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines largely agreed, with Haines arguing that “his history defines him.”

“The Trumpers don’t like him, he’s disloyal, or he’s unloyal,” she said. “And then the people that never liked Trump don’t like Pence — like he doesn’t win any votes.”

All that said, Farah Griffin had an idea for her former boss, in terms of how he should approach his campaign, if he runs one.

“His angle should be ‘I’m Trump without the baggage and the drama,'” she said.

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.