‘The View': New York AG Letitia James Says She’s Not Interested in Supreme Court Post

Days after dropping out of the race to become New York’s next governor, the state’s Attorney General Letitia James says she has no desire to go anywhere else right now — including the Supreme Court.

During an appearance on “The View” on Tuesday, James explained that she still has “unfinished business” as the attorney general in New York, and that’s why she opted to run for re-election, rather than running to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

As the conversation went on, guest host Amanda Carpenter pointed out that at one of the Democratic primary debates, Joe Biden said that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, should a seat become available during his administration. So, Carpenter asked if James would be interested in that spot.

“No,” James replied bluntly. “I would recommend [Sherrilyn] Ifill, the counsel for the NAACP. She’s a brilliant woman, and she deserves that seat.”

At that, Behar questioned whether James would take the seat if Ifill also didn’t want it. But again, James gave a resolute no. “I am someone who likes talking, and dealing with the public, being on the ground,” James said.

In detailing more of her work, and what she hopes to continue to do as New York Attorney General — including following California Gov. Gavin Newsome’s lead in using the logic of Texas’ abortion law to establish gun control measures — host Whoopi Goldberg noted that while she’d love to see James move up, she also sees how James is thriving in her current role.

“You know, it would really be nice to see you as one of the higher court judges, but I just feel like this is your spot,” Whoopi said. “This is where you belong, and thank God for you.”

To that, James cited Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor words from earlier this month, in which she said that the institution of the Supreme Court may not “survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts,” by striking down long-held legislation protecting a woman’s right to choose.

“Listen, Justice Sonia Sotomayor got it right. The stench right now — no,” James said. “I’d rather be organizing New York and other states. I’d rather be turning red to blue. I’d rather be talking about the issues.”