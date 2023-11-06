‘The View’ Hosts Tell Dems to ‘Stop Clutching Your Pearls and Get to Work’ Because ‘There’s a Very Real’ Chance Trump Beats Biden (Video)

The women of “The View” may not put much faith into polls, but the latest one from The New York Times and Siena admittedly has them a bit worried for 2024. The ABC hosts argued on Monday that Democrats need to “wake up” and see there’s a “real” chance that Trump could beat Biden next year, and fight it.

According to the latest poll, Trump leads Biden in five out of six battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. For host Alyssa Farah Griffin, that’s enough to trigger actual concern.

“Polls aren’t perfect, and I was a victim of thinking the red wave was coming and it certainly didn’t materialize,” she noted. “But I do think there’s enough here that it needs to be a wake up call to Democrats that Donald Trump could beat Joe Biden.”

Farah Griffin added that there’s a “misconception” about Trump voters, that they “are just people who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — they’re not.”

“I’m focused on the Republican primary, which is looking bleak. But this there’s a very real reality that Joe Biden could lose to Donald Trump and I think Democrats need to take it seriously,” she added.

Host Ana Navarro agreed, and called out to Democrats specifically, encouraging them not to get lost in the worries, but actually do something about it.

“I think Democrats need to stop fretting, need to stop looking at this as a warning and look at it as a wake up call to organize, to mobilize, to register people to talk about the accomplishments of this administration,” Navarro argued. “If you want to beat Donald Trump, stop clutching your pearls and get to work.”

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.