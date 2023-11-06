Things got pretty intense when Leslie Jones stopped by “The View” on Monday — so much so that host Whoopi Goldberg actually flicked some water out of her own mug to calm the comedian down at one point.

That point came at the very end of Jones’ appearance, in which she explained why she’s started covering more political topics in her comedy. Jones admitted that, prior to being a cast member on “SNL,” she wasn’t all that informed about politics and was a bit stunned as she continued to learn. So, she wants to make those topics palatable for people.

“I feel like when I’m commentating and live tweeting and stuff, I am talking from y’all perspective,” Jones explained. “Listen to me very closely, politicians! ‘Cause you know what’s going on. There’s a lot of people that don’t understand what’s going on.”

Jones broke things down even further, comparing caring about politics to being willing to stand up for your needs in a restaurant.

“You guys, there’s a group of us that don’t go talk to the manager. You know what I’m saying? Like, there’s a group of us that’ll be like ‘No, manager, come over here, this didn’t taste good,’” she continued.

“But there’s a lot of us that’ll be like ‘I’m just not gonna come back here no more. We need to start talking to the manager. Do you understand? Pay attention! Only a third of this country is voting.”

From there, Jones progressively got louder as she repeated “Only a third of this country is voting” over and over. So, once she took a breath, Whoopi stuck her fingers into her mug, and flicked some of the water in it at Jones to cool her down.

The hosts all laughed through the moment and, once Jones had settled, Whoopi smoothly wrapped up the segment.