The women of “The View” weren’t at all impressed by the third Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night. In fact, they didn’t even need their own words to sum it up, because they had MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell’s.

Discussing the debate, host Joy Behar argued that it really didn’t matter, since it seemed most of the candidates on stage were there for various other reasons besides becoming president.

“Vivek Ramaswamy, he wants a job on news. I think he wants a job on ABC News, or some kind of job on television, you know?” Behar said. “Chris Christie seems to be trying to repair his image as a Trump supporter by going in the other direction because Trump made a fool out of him. And who else is there again? Nikki Haley! Nikki Haley did pretty well, I thought, but she’s young and she’s setting herself for 2028. Or maybe beyond that.”

Behar took particular delight in a comment O’Donnell made on MSNBC after the event, in which he argued that “The debates are only in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger.”

“And he’s right,” Sunny Hostin suddenly chimed in.

As the discussion continued, Hostin agreed that, at this point, Trump will be the Republican presidential candidate, barring very specific circumstances.

“He is the presumptive nominee unless, I think, he gets convicted of a criminal charge, or he chokes on a cheeseburger,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.