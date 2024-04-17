As Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial gets fully underway, his wife Melania Trump has been noticeably absent. But “The View” host Sara Haines doesn’t think that’s because she’s mad about her husband’s affair; the ABC personality actually thinks the former First Lady is more upset that Trump was so “sloppy” in pulling it off.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women of “The View” discussed whether or not Melania should be called to testify during the trial, mostly agreeing that she shouldn’t. According to both Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, calling Melania to the stand would be “a major gamble” by the prosecution.

Hostin noted that, if Melania were to take the stand and dismiss the affair, a juror might think, “If she doesn’t care, why should I?” At that, Haines replied that she’s certain that Melania doesn’t care.

“I don’t think Melania is upset because he meandered, regardless of when she was pregnant or not,” Haines said. “She knew what she was signing up for. In fact, a lot of people, high-income people, celebrities … sign deals about what their marriage is and what it isn’t, what they’re allowed to do.”

Haines added that she feels confident Melania “absolutely knew” about her husband’s extramarital business.

“The part she’s upset about is that it went public,” Haines asserted. “So it went public, he chose a porn star and then had Michael Cohen be his big fixer. It was like, sloppy, sloppy and more sloppy. So I think she’s embarrassed by the smear of everyone getting it and not being upset herself. She’s not a scorned woman.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Haines has expressed skepticism about Melania’s commitment to Donald. Back in March of last year, the host suggested that Melania might be getting paid to stay married to the man.

SHOULD MELANIA TESTIFY ON TRUMP'S BEHALF? #TheView co-hosts question how Melania Trump taking the stand in her husband's hush money case would affect the trial. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/yQb55dMvXw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2024

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.