As air quality warnings continue to go out for much of the eastern U.S., some conservatives are once again outraged at the suggestion to wear masks while outside, this time to protect yourself. And for those people, “The View” host Sara Haines has just one message: “Go and do you.”

Haines mocked the renewed “mask hysteria” on Thursday morning’s episode of the ABC talk show, as the women discussed just how bad it was in New York on Wednesday. “The View” films in New York City, so the hosts were directly impacted by the air quality warnings in the state, and marveled at some of the images that went viral, in which the entire environment appeared yellow.

“I was walking around on the Upper East Side and it felt like ‘Mad Max,'” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “Like, I had like a scarf around my face. It was very creepy and apocalyptic.”

Of course, when health experts suggested it might benefit people to wear a mask or face covering while outside, anti-maskers were immediately outraged. But, this time around, Haines thinks they should be allowed to forego protection if they want.

“When it was early on in COVID, you not wearing a mask affected me. You don’t want to wear a mask outside, you want to inhale this stuff? Go ahead and do it,” she mocked. “I encourage everyone to embrace their liberty and just do you!”

Haines added that the air quality was so severe in New York that she and other members of the panel got notices from their children’s schools that recess wouldn’t be happening, because young kids were some of the most at risk.

“You don’t believe any of that? You think someone’s on the side, stage left pumping some orange [into the air], like, you think they can do that?” she continued mocking. “Then you know what, you go and do you. I’m fine with whatever you choose.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.