“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg may typically align more with liberal candidates running for political office, but that doesn’t mean she won’t ever support a Republican. On Tuesday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the host admitted that Republicans can get her vote — they just have to own up to some things first.

Goldberg’s sentiments came as the panel was discussing the decision of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to not enter the ever-expanding pool of GOP candidates for president in 2024. Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin was heartbroken by Sununu’s decision, having been a vocal proponent of his for weeks, including when he stopped by “The View” itself.

As discussion continued, the women once again debated who, if anyone, in the GOP has a real chance of beating twice-impeached, once-indicted former president Trump in the primary election, and gave their opinions on what it would take to do so. For Goldberg, it comes down to accepting fault.

“I want Republicans to cop to what’s wrong. To me, that’s really important,” she said. “Because every time you pretend there’s no issue, you lose me. You will never get me. See, you can get me if you could explain some of your behavior.”

During Monday’s show, the moderator attempted to get presidential hopeful Tim Scott to do just that, asking in regards to discrimination: “How can you get your party to stop trying to stop the progression people are making?”

Scott immediately deflected, saying that it’s not a Republican issue, but a human issue. He also said that Republicans are doing a “fabulous” job compared to Democrats, prompting vocal surprise from Sunny Hostin.

You can watch Goldberg’s full comments from “The View” in the video above.