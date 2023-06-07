“The View” hasn’t seen a truly heated fight at the table in quite some time, but that streak ended on Wednesday when the first segment of the show ended in a near-yelling match between hosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, which moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut off by sending the show to commercial.

Leading up to the argument was a discussion about former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie both officially declaring their candidacy for president in 2024. Once again, the women agreed that they don’t really see a lane for either man to have a real shot in the GOP pool, and wondered why they’re running at all.

Knowing that Farah Griffin worked directly for Pence, both Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar looked to her for insight on what Pence’s strategy might actually be, and what she thinks of his candidacy. But, eventually, Hostin called out Farah Griffin directly.

“What scares me, Alyssa, is that you are incapable of defending a man that you worked for, that you’ve known of,” Hostin said.

Things went downhill quickly from there.

At that, Griffin was immediately outraged, telling Hostin to ask her a direct question. But, as Farah Griffin attempted to defend herself, Hostin kept her from speaking, instead saying that Joy Behar did ask her a question, “and you said that you needed to hear more from him. And I don’t need to hear more from pence for several reasons.”

Hostin went on to list those reasons, running down a laundry list of Pence’s damaging legislative moves, and refusing to let Griffin cut in.

“I mean, you defended Cornel West yesterday, who will destroy our country, so,” Farah Griffin interjected.

To that, Behar scolded Alyssa, telling her “don’t make this personal,” prompting Griffin to shoot back that “Sunny likes to make it personal with me.” Still, Hostin pushed on, speaking over both Griffin and Behar, refusing interruption, which Alyssa angrily called “absurd.”

“This is not what the show’s about!” she said. “This is Barbara Walters’ legacy, let a woman speak.”

And even still, Hostin kept pushing through. Eventually, Griffin sniped “Are you just gonna keep going, or am I gonna get a chance?”

Finally, Whoopi decided to take the show to break to cut things off, which only angered Farah Griffin more. When “The View” returned, it was indeed much calmer, but there was visible tension at the table between Griffin and Hostin going forward.

You can watch most of the fight in the video above.