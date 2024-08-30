Whoopi Goldberg Goes Full Kool-Aid Man in ‘The View’ Trailer: Here’s Everything We Know About Season 28

Summer vacation is just about over for “The View” as the ABC talk show returns for its 28th season on Tuesday, set to kick off with a jam-packed week.

“We are excited to get back to the table to dive into the topics that our viewers really care about,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. “The breakneck pace of the news cycle fuels our co-hosts’ opinions, resulting in some pretty incredible conversations.

“The show really thrives during presidential election season, and with our move to our new downtown studio for season 28, just two months before Election Day, I think the best is yet to come.”

As noted, the show is returning in a brand new studio. While the hosts were on vacation, ABC moved the show, and its introduction is the focus of the latest trailer for the new season. In the footage, the hosts prepare their moving boxes — though, in Joy Behar’s case, pretty begrudgingly.

Whoopi Goldberg appears to be having a grand old time though, as in the final moments of the footage, she bursts through a stack of boxes and gives her best Kool-Aid Man, “Oh yeah!”

Here’s everything you need to know.

Are all the hosts returning for Season 28?

Yes they are. Whoopi will moderate once again, flanked at the table by Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Will all six hosts be on every day?

As far as we know, they will not. The typical schedule sees Ana Navarro filling in on Mondays and Fridays, as Behar and Goldberg have those days off, respectively. But, on certain holidays and/or during interviews, Navarro will join the other five ladies at the table, giving “The View” a full house.

When does Season 28 kick off?

The hosts will enjoy Labor Day weekend and return with all new episodes on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

Who will be the first guests of the season?

As always, “The View” will bring on guests ranging from actors to authors and politicians this season. Here’s who’s up first (note: no guests have officially been announced for the season premiere as of yet — this episode is typically when the hosts recap their summers and discuss topics amongst themselves):

Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (author, “Lovely One: A Memoir”)

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Swimmer Katie Ledecky, the most decorated American female Olympian (author, “Just Add Water”)

Friday, Sept. 6 – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa. and a vice presidential runner-up)

Monday, Sept. 9 – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.; author, “The Art of Power”)

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Venus Williams (author, “Strive”); Taylor Frankie Paul and Mayci Neeley (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”)

Wednesday, Sept. 11– TBA

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Kathryn Hahn (“Agatha All Along”)

Friday, Sept. 13 – Joe Locke (“Agatha All Along”); Lauren Sánchez (author, “The Fly Who Flew to Space”)

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.