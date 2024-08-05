Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns From Summer Break for Season 28

After a brief fakeout for Independence Day last month, the ladies of “The View” are now officially on summer break. And yes, it’ll be a bit longer until you can return to the table with them again.

Friday marked the Season 27 finale, and it came with a bit of news from host Sunny Hostin. To wrap up the show, she announced that “after 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last episode we’ll do from this studio.” Indeed, when the show returns for Season 28, it’ll be at a brand new table in a brand new studio.

The episode also welcomed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to the show, where he picked apart Donald Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

But if you’re here, you’re probably wondering when exactly the Season 28 return will be. Well, worry not, we have that answer. It’ll be Tuesday, Sept. 3 (the hosts will get to enjoy Labor Day weekend before returning to their daily duties). Until then, the ABC talk show will air reruns each weekday.

Here’s a full list of the episodes you’ll be able to catch on ABC until then:

Week of Aug. 5-9:

Monday, Aug. 5 — Michael Richards (author, “Entrances and Exits”); Chris Colfer (author, “Roswell Johnson Saves the World!”) — originally aired June 4, 2024

— Michael Richards (author, “Entrances and Exits”); Chris Colfer (author, “Roswell Johnson Saves the World!”) — originally aired June 4, 2024 Tuesday, Aug. 6 — A “ Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” reunion event show celebrating the 30th anniversary, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, music supervisor Marc Shaiman and music producer Mervyn Warren, plus additional cast members, performances, surprises and more — originally aired June 5, 2024

— A Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” reunion event show celebrating the 30th anniversary, featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, music supervisor Marc Shaiman and music producer Mervyn Warren, plus additional cast members, performances, surprises and more — originally aired June 5, 2024 Wednesday, Aug. 7 — Ron Howard (director, “Jim Henson Idea Man”); Steve Toussaint (actor, “House of the Dragon”) — originally aired June 6, 2024

— Ron Howard (director, “Jim Henson Idea Man”); Steve Toussaint (actor, “House of the Dragon”) — originally aired June 6, 2024 Thursday, Aug. 8 — Jennifer Connelly (actress, “Bad Behaviour” and “Dark Matter”); Questlove (author, “Hip-Hop Is History”) — originally aired June 11, 2024

— Jennifer Connelly (actress, “Bad Behaviour” and “Dark Matter”); Questlove (author, “Hip-Hop Is History”) — originally aired June 11, 2024 Friday, Aug. 9 — Ayo Edebiri (actress, “Inside Out 2” and “The Bear”), Andrew McCarthy (director and writer, ABC News Studios “BRATS”) — originally aired June 12, 2024

Week of Aug. 12-16:

Monday, Aug. 12 — Jessica Biel (author, “A Kid’s Book About Periods”); Nick Offerman and Helen Rebanks (authors, “The Farmer’s Wife”) — originally aired May 16, 2024

— Jessica Biel (author, “A Kid’s Book About Periods”); Nick Offerman and Helen Rebanks (authors, “The Farmer’s Wife”) — originally aired May 16, 2024 Tuesday, Aug. 13 — The 35th anniversary reunion with the cast of “A Different World,” including Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Darryl Bell and Debbie Allen; Huey Lewis (Broadway’s “Heart of Rock and Roll”) — originally aired April 17, 2024

— The 35th anniversary reunion with the cast of “A Different World,” including Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Darryl Bell and Debbie Allen; Huey Lewis (Broadway’s “Heart of Rock and Roll”) — originally aired April 17, 2024 Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”) — originally aired May 15, 2024

— Maya Rudolph and Joel Kim Booster (“Loot”) — originally aired May 15, 2024 Thursday, Aug. 15 — Tony Hale (actor, “Inside Out 2”); JB Smoove (actor, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) — originally aired June 13, 2024

— Tony Hale (actor, “Inside Out 2”); JB Smoove (actor, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) — originally aired June 13, 2024 Friday, Aug. 16 — Rachel Maddow (podcast, “Ultra”) — originally aired June 18, 2024

Week of Aug. 19-23:

Monday, Aug. 19 — Ice T (actor, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”); Jim Sciutto (author, “The Return of Great Powers”) — originally aired March 14, 2024

— Ice T (actor, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”); Jim Sciutto (author, “The Return of Great Powers”) — originally aired March 14, 2024 Tuesday, Aug. 20 — Letitia Wright (executive producer, “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot”); Sean Evans (host, “Hot Ones”) — originally aired June 26, 2024

— Letitia Wright (executive producer, “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot”); Sean Evans (host, “Hot Ones”) — originally aired June 26, 2024 Wednesday, Aug. 21 — Busta Rhymes joined by Caroline Wanga, Essence Ventures president and CEO; Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold (“Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution”) — originally aired June 27, 2024

— Busta Rhymes joined by Caroline Wanga, Essence Ventures president and CEO; Sandra Bernhard and Judy Gold (“Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution”) — originally aired June 27, 2024 Thursday, Aug. 22 — The Political View with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (author, “True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between”); Jenn Tran (ABC’s, “The Bachelorette”) — originally aired July 9, 2024

— The Political View with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (author, “True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between”); Jenn Tran (ABC’s, “The Bachelorette”) — originally aired July 9, 2024 Friday, Aug. 23 — Elizabeth and Damian Hurley (film, “Strictly Confidential”); Alex Edelman (comedian, “Just For Us”) — originally aired April 4, 2024

Week of Aug. 26-30

Monday, Aug. 26 — Rachel Scott, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent; Ken Jeong (actor, “My Spy the Eternal City”); Broadway cast of “Illinoise” performance — originally aired July 16, 2024

— Rachel Scott, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent; Ken Jeong (actor, “My Spy the Eternal City”); Broadway cast of “Illinoise” performance — originally aired July 16, 2024 Tuesday, Aug. 27 — The Political View with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Shaquille O’Neal (host, “Lucky 13”) — originally aired July 17, 2024

— The Political View with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Shaquille O’Neal (host, “Lucky 13”) — originally aired July 17, 2024 Wednesday, Aug. 28 — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Cole Escola (actor and writer Broadway’s, “Oh, Mary!”); Ladies Get Lit — originally aired July 23, 2024

— White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; Cole Escola (actor and writer Broadway’s, “Oh, Mary!”); Ladies Get Lit — originally aired July 23, 2024 Thursday, Aug. 29 — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); Ralph Macchio (actor, “Cobra Kai”); Ladies Get Lit — originally aired July 24, 2024

— Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); Ralph Macchio (actor, “Cobra Kai”); Ladies Get Lit — originally aired July 24, 2024 Friday, Aug. 30 — Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined by director Shawn Levy (“Deadpool & Wolverine”); Ladies Get Lit — originally aired July 25, 2024

The string of reruns will be capped on Sept. 2, with an encore broadcast of the July 30 episode, which featured Fred Trump III (author, “All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way”) and Jay Ellis (author, “Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?”).

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.