“The View” host Sunny Hostin had some pointed words for guest host Lindsey Granger on Friday’s show, wondering out loud how anyone could be “a Black Republican.”

The comment came during a discussion of Karine Jean-Pierre, who was just appointed to be the new White House press secretary. The panel was talking about whether Jean-Pierre’s relationship with Suzanne Malveaux, who is a journalist for CNN, is a conflict of interest.

While Granger called into question the potential conflict of interest, Ana Navarro pointed out the many texts that have been disclosed of Fox News host Sean Hannity speaking regularly (and frankly) with Donald Trump when he was in the White House, essentially saying it’s hypocritical to zero in on Jean-Pierre’s relationship given Trump’s close relationship with Fox News personalities.

“I know this may be a novel idea for somebody who’s a supporter of Trump,” Navarro began, at which point Granger hopped in.

“Have I ever said I was a supporter of Trump? There are many things that I don’t stand by that Trump did. Trump has done things that are racist. I’m a Black woman first, so always understand that,” said Granger, while admitting she has some conservative views.

“I feel like that’s an oxymoron, a Black Republican,” Hostin said in response while not making direct eye contact with Granger, a journalist and talk-show host.

“You feel like that’s an oxymoron?” Granger responded. “Why? Your friend right here is a Republican,” pointing to Navarro.

“I don’t understand either of you,” Hostin said, again not looking anyone in the eye. “I don’t understand Black Republicans and I don’t understand Latino Republicans.”

“You don’t understand yourself,” Granger added, while Navarro then jumped in to defuse the tension by saying the topic of discussion was celebrating the groundbreaking nature of Jean-Pierre’s role as the first Black person and first open member of the LGBTQ+ community to take the mantle of White House press secretary.