‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Startled by Exactly How ‘Radioactive Orange’ Trump Is After Seeing Him in Person for First Time

“It’s very shocking to see,” the ABC host says

the-view-sunny-hostin-trump
The View

Sunny Hostin was in the courtroom for Donald Trump’s criminal fraud trial this week and she was struck by one thing more than anything else: just how orange he is. According to the host of “The View,” it’s actually “very shocking to see in person.”

To kick off Friday’s Hot Topics, Hostin regaled her cohosts with everything she heard and saw while in the courtroom. But, Joy Behar’s very first question was whether Trump’s skin is more of a “tangerine” shade of orange or “a Burnt Sienna.”

“It’s a Burnt Sienna,” Hostin confirmed. “I have never seen him in person; I didn’t realize he was that orange. Like, you know, Ana’s been making jokes about how orange he is. And [Alyssa’s] said he’s orange.”

Hostin then amended her classification of the orange, saying that it was actually much more, uh, vibrant.

the-view-alyssa
Read Next
'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Lashes Out After Joy Behar Likens Her to Michael Cohen: 'I've Never Perjured Myself!'

“It’s almost like a radioactive orange, and it’s very shocking to see in person,” she said. “It really is. ‘Cause he’s a tall person and he’s also a little thinner now. I don’t know if he’s taken the shot or whatever, but he’s actually looking thinner.”

At that, Behar asserted with a laugh that Trump is almost definitely taking Ozempic.

From there, the conversation focused more on the testimony that Hostin heard, including that of Madeleine Westerhout, a former Trump aide, who revealed that some of Trump’s very “important contacts” included Tom Brady, Serena Williams, the hosts of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and more.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sherri Shepherd Sunny Hostin son
Read Next
Sherri Shepherd Doubles Down on Her Lust for Sunny Hostin's 'Hot' 21-Year-Old Son: 'It’s Cougars All Over' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.