Sunny Hostin was in the courtroom for Donald Trump’s criminal fraud trial this week and she was struck by one thing more than anything else: just how orange he is. According to the host of “The View,” it’s actually “very shocking to see in person.”

To kick off Friday’s Hot Topics, Hostin regaled her cohosts with everything she heard and saw while in the courtroom. But, Joy Behar’s very first question was whether Trump’s skin is more of a “tangerine” shade of orange or “a Burnt Sienna.”

“It’s a Burnt Sienna,” Hostin confirmed. “I have never seen him in person; I didn’t realize he was that orange. Like, you know, Ana’s been making jokes about how orange he is. And [Alyssa’s] said he’s orange.”

Hostin then amended her classification of the orange, saying that it was actually much more, uh, vibrant.

“It’s almost like a radioactive orange, and it’s very shocking to see in person,” she said. “It really is. ‘Cause he’s a tall person and he’s also a little thinner now. I don’t know if he’s taken the shot or whatever, but he’s actually looking thinner.”

At that, Behar asserted with a laugh that Trump is almost definitely taking Ozempic.

From there, the conversation focused more on the testimony that Hostin heard, including that of Madeleine Westerhout, a former Trump aide, who revealed that some of Trump’s very “important contacts” included Tom Brady, Serena Williams, the hosts of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and more.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.