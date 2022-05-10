‘The View': Sunny Hostin Erupts Over Former Trump Staffers’ ‘Ridiculous Apology Tour’

Sunny Hostin has just about had it with the number of books that are coming out from former Trump White House staffers. So on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” she unloaded.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics discussion, the women — joined once again by former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin — talked about Mark Esper, the former secretary of defense, who revealed this week that Trump asked if American protestors could be shot in the streets, and called some of his staff members “f—ing losers.” The claims were just two of many allegations in Esper’s new book “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times.”

Esper’s book is just the latest to come from a former Trump aide, and many feel that these people should’ve revealed the information contained in their memoirs far sooner. Chief among them is Hostin, and she minced no words on Tuesday.

“I think that it is a cowardly action. I’m tired of this ridiculous apology tour,” Hostin said. “I’m sick of it! I’m sick of people now coming out and trying to sell a book. The reason he is even speaking now is because he’s trying to make money. And I think that is cowardly, I think it’s despicable, and I completely agree with Joy. It’s his new memoir, which by the way, came out today. And that’s why we’re hearing about this.”

At one point, guest host Griffin actually worked directly under Esper at the White House, so she did try to defend her former boss from Hostin’s anger. But Hostin wasn’t having it.

“Did he testify during the impeachment? Did he testify?” Hostin shot out rapidly. “Did he tell us? Did he tell us anything? He’s talkin’ now! No. No, he doesn’t get a pass.”

That said, Griffin did agree with Hostin, as well as Sara Haines, that the people writing these books shouldn’t be profiting directly from them, but rather, donating their profits to charitable funds.