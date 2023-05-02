‘The View’ to Continue Without Writers: ‘Gonna Hear How It Would Be When It’s Not Slicked Up’

Though the Writers Guild of America is now officially on strike, “The View” is one of the few talk shows that will continue for the time being.

At the top of Tuesday morning’s show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg addressed the situation, saying that the shows audiences will get for the foreseeable future will not be as polished as usual.

“So, you know how we’re always talking about how we’re very different than most other shows? Well, as you know, there is a writer’s strike on, and so we don’t have writers,” Whoopi said. “So you’re gonna hear how it would be when it’s not, you know, slicked up.”

Host Joy Behar then clarified that “we don’t have writers today,” not that the talk show never has writers. And, as the show progressed, it was indeed less polished.

Where Whoopi normally has a pre-written segue to kick off each new Hot Topic, she simply improvised as she went. Between the first segment and the second, the host actually turned to “The View” executive producer Brian Teta to ask what the next topic of discussion was.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike Tuesday, marking the entertainment industry’s first strike in 15 years, after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said it had not reached a deal with the WGA ahead of the midnight deadline.

To wrap up the show, Whoopi once again addressed the strike, saying that she and her co-hosts are opting to continue the show to keep others employed, but noted that the women support their writers who are on strike.

“We hope you weren’t too freaked out about the fact that we have no writers,” Whoopi said. “But we did the show anyway, because we want to keep everybody employed, and we want to do our best, and we support our writers ’cause we know what they’re going through.”