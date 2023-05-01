Most of the hosts of “The View” attended this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday, as hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

And according to host Sunny Hostin, Fox News’ attendees definitely weren’t having a good time.

To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics discussion, moderator Whoopi Goldberg opened the floor to her co-hosts for their stories from the night, as she didn’t attend it herself. As the discussion progressed, host Alyssa Farah Griffin praised the event, calling it “an important celebration of the First Amendment.”

“It’s important, I think, for journalists and politicians to be able to genuinely roast each other,” Farah Griffin said. “They’re going to take shots at each other. It’s, by nature, going to be a job that should have friction. That’s the role of it.”

At that, Hostin cut in and noted that “the Fox News table didn’t really like it,” prompting Farah Griffin to note that she was actively “trying to get an eye on the Fox News table.”

“Stone-faced,” Hostin revealed.

Meanwhile, the women praised both President Biden and host Wood Jr. for their comedy on the night, with host Ana Navarro celebrated the fact that the event felt like a return to “normalcy” after twice-impeached-once-indicted former president Donald Trump.

“We are now going back to this normalcy of people being able to celebrate being able to laugh at each other, being able to take jokes, and make jokes, look good as hell, get drunk, party, and you know, let loose,” she said.

You can watch the full recap of the night from the hosts of “The View” in the video above.