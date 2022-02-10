The women of “The View” are certainly concerned the former president was apparently flushing official White House documents down toilets, but they also couldn’t resist poking fun at the matter on Thursday.

The allegations were brought forth by author Maggie Haberman this week, who says in her upcoming book that, while Trump was in office, White House staff would periodically find wads of paper clogging a toilet. Those pieces of paper are believed to be official documents that Trump had flushed.

Kicking off their “Hot Topics” discussion, host Ana Navarro criticized the hypocrisy of Trump and the Republican party for fixating on Hilary Clinton’s emails, while Trump was allegedly doing this. “I mean, I knew they were full of crap, but I didn’t realize it went this far,” she joked.

Moderator Joy Behar then turned to Sunny Hostin, asking why Trump would flush documents instead of shredding them — setting up a joke of her own. You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

“Well, he has some fascination with toilets, right? He’s mentioned it over and over again,” Hostin answered, referring to the numerous times the twice-impeached former President claimed during his rallies that people were flushing their toilets at home 10-15 times.

“He does,” Behar shot back. “Anal retentive, they call that.”

At one point, Navarro paused the discussion to reveal that she had “breaking news” on the matter.

“I have some breaking news though, because I’ve got a copy of the sign that was in the bathroom,” Navarro said. “Please do not flush baby wipes, cleaning wipes, feminine hygiene products, paper towels, or classified documents.”

The women did try to speak seriously about the implications of these allegations against Trump, but couldn’t contain their laughter throughout the segment.

“I’m sorry, I’m all jokes about this, because it’s literally a toilet and we’re flushing documents, and like, how absurd is this gonna get?” host Sara Haines said.

During the conversation, Behar did ask guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who briefly worked in Trump’s White House, if she had ever seen Trump flushing things — or even seen his bathroom at all. She replied that she had not, but that she definitely had seen aids that had to piece documents back together after Trump had ripped them up.