‘The View’: Whoopi Thinks Trump Is Tanking Economy Because He’s ‘Getting Even’ With Those Who Didn’t Support Him

President Donald Trump and his allies promised a “golden age” for America when he returned for his second term — but on Wednesday, it was revealed that the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years. At this point, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg thinks Trump might be tanking the economy intentionally, just to settle some scores.

To kick off Thursday’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts dug in on Trump’s handling of the economy, with Alyssa Farah Griffin pointing out that he is essentially taking the opposite approach to the economy that he did in his first term. With the cuts he’s made, fellow host Joy Behar suggested he’s acting like a nihilist, but Whoopi argued it’s actually the opposite.

“I think he’s angry at the country, because I think he feels that Americans didn’t support him, he feels our allies didn’t support him, and now he’s getting even,” she said. “That’s how — because there’s no other reason to do what he is doing. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Whoopi then noted that Farah Griffin made smart points in encouraging Trump to work with America’s European and Pacific allies in any efforts to “box out” China, agreeing that there are smarter ways to do it than just implementing sweeping tariffs that we the people will have to endure.

When Behar asked why Trump doesn’t do that, Farah Griffin reiterated a point she made earlier this month, largely blaming Trump advisor Peter Navarro.

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin argued that Trump’s economic prowess is over-exaggerated and what has happened is not really all that surprising.

