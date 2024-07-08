‘The View’: Whoopi Doesn’t Care if Biden ‘Pooped His Pants’ as Long as He Can Do the Job | Video

At this point, it’s going to take a lot for Whoopi Goldberg to stop supporting President Joe Biden. During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC moderator noted that she really wouldn’t care if Biden “pooped his pants,” so long as he can do his job.

Whoopi was absent last week when her cohosts discussed Biden’s debate performance against convicted felon Donald Trump, so while discussing calls from Democrats for Biden to step down, she took a moment to weigh in.

“I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say OK, maybe it’s time to go,” Whoopi said. “Now, he had a bad night the first time that he went out and debated with Kamala Harris. And everybody wanted him to quit then.”

The host noted that Biden took the criticisms then, adjusted, and went on to serve four years, so she’s keeping her faith in him, at least a little while longer.

“I have poopy days all the time. All the — I step in so much poo, you can’t even imagine. Now, I’m not running the world. But I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point,” she said. “So I’m just simply saying, there are two debates. And if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him.”

Whoopi continued, “But loyalty, to me, if you aren’t doing the job — I might not like everything you’re doing; I don’t like it all, but I’m gonna stand behind you.”

The host also added that she thinks people don’t fully understand just how hard it would even be to replace Biden on the ballot at this point.

BIDEN SAYS HE'S "NOT GOING ANYWHERE": As several House Democrats call for Pres. Biden to step aside, #TheView co-hosts weigh in and question if his recent interviews have reassured voters. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/fEJBvH7gy1 — The View (@TheView) July 8, 2024

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.