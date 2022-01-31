‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism After Saying the Holocaust ‘Isn’t About Race’ (Video)

Whoopi Goldberg drew wide criticism Monday after saying on “The View” that the holocaust had nothing to do with race.

During the show panel’s “Hot Topics” discussion, the women began discussing the banning of the graphic novel “Maus,” which tells the story of author Art Spiegelman’s father and his experience in German concentration camps, with Jews depicted as mice and Nazis as cats.

But as the women got deeper into why “Maus” was banned, Whoopi made a bold claim.

“Let’s be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race,” she said. “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about.”

As her co-hosts tried to get clarification on what she meant, and point out that the Nazis did in fact believe that Aryans were “the master race,” Whoopi doubled down. You can watch the full discussion in the video above.

“These are two white groups of people. You’re missing the point,” Whoopi added. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black, or white, ’cause Blacks, whites, Jews, everybody eats other.”

Following the segment, Twitter users expressed their anger and disbelief over the host’s words.

“WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???” Piers Morgan tweeted. “Will any rock stars or renegade royals now boycott Whoopi Goldberg and/or ABC for this dangerous misinformation?”

“I love Whoopi Goldberg, but this take of hers on the Nazis and the Holocaust is… not it,” Perez Hilton wrote. “Her The View cohosts were trying to guide her out of this hole. She just dug in even deeper!

You can check out more reactions below.

I love Whoopi Goldberg, but this take of hers on the Nazis and the Holocaust is… not it. Her The View cohosts were trying to guide her out of this hole. She just dug in even deeper! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YKv1cSHdrS — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 31, 2022

"These are two white groups of people" hooooo boy that's some stuff. Some Holocaust education would do Whoopi a world of good. https://t.co/Or5wysipyV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 31, 2022

WTF? This is insane. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???

Will any rock stars or renegade royals now boycott Whoopi Goldberg and/or ABC for this dangerous misinformation? https://t.co/KWlYGp91o7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg attempts to “All Lives Matter” … the Holocaust https://t.co/4Uf4BPh9wl — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 31, 2022

The Nazis were 𝘰𝘣𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 with race. Over & over, they declared Jews an inferior race polluting the Aryan master race. In 1939, Hitler declared that his goal if war came would be "the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe."@WhoopiGoldberg's ignorance is scary. https://t.co/67DRjVFJYT — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 31, 2022