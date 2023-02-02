Congressman Matt Gaetz proposed and passed a new amendment for the House Judiciary Committee this week requiring meetings to start with reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. And, considering Congress at large already does that every day, the hosts of “The View” couldn’t help but mock the incredible “waste of time” the whole process was.

Gaetz’s amendment met some opposition in the committee itself, for the exact reason “The View” hosts expressed Thursday. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), for instance, said during the committee’s meeting, “I don’t know why we should pledge allegiance twice in the same day to show how patriotic we are.”

Indeed, Congress has been saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day since 1988, which is something “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg wanted to make clear before entertaining discussion on Gaetz at all. And, having said that, she made her opinion on the congressman, who is still under investigation for multiple sex crimes, very clear.

“You wasted everybody’s time, suggesting your people do what they already do!” she said angrily. “What is this waste of time?!”

The host also offered her thoughts on what the committee could’ve been doing with that time instead of debating the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This is the judiciary committee, right? So wouldn’t it be a better show of patriotism to be working on issues like police violence, mass shootings, prison reforms – you know?” Whoopi added.

Host Joy Behar suggested that Gaetz is using the recitation of the pledge as a means of “hiding his sins” in regards to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection and the investigations surrounding him.

“They always say ‘Oh, let’s wave the flag, rally around the flag!’ when there’s something to hide. And that’s what he’s doing,” Behar said.

Watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.