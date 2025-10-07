‘The View’: Whoopi Has to Ring a Bell to Quiet Audience Cheering for Jennifer Lopez | Video

Jennifer Lopez was greeted with a very warm welcome on “The View” on Tuesday — so much so that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to ring the bell at the table to get the audience to settle.

Lopez stopped by the ABC talk show in support of her new film “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which hits theaters on Friday. As Whoopi introduced her, Lopez received about a minute straight of applause while she made her way to her chair. But, as she sat down, the applause didn’t fade; it just got louder.

A warm welcome for the fabulous Jennifer Lopez! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yi5Clxh7ML — The View (@TheView) October 7, 2025

Lopez happily accepted the love, telling the audience she loved them right back and laughing at the outpouring of affection. After roughly another 20 seconds, the applause still hadn’t died down, so Whoopi began frantically ringing the bell that sits atop the Hot Topics table.

Typically, the bell is used when things are getting too heated and the discussion needs to move on. As Whoopi rang it, she reminded the audience that “this is only an hour show.” But even so, the cheering didn’t stop. Instead, it turned into a chant of “J-Lo! J-Lo! J-Lo!” from the crowd.

Finally, Whoopi physically stood up to signal the audience to mellow out. At that, Lopez protested a bit, reminding the host that “it’s my hometown!”

“But this is our gig!” Whoopi retorted with a smile. “And we want to talk to you so bad!”

Finally, the women got things under control, and the conversation began in earnest.

This isn’t the first time Whoopi Goldberg has had to calm an excited audience. Back in February, the crowd reacted similarly for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, when he stopped by the show after the team’s massive win.

Whoopi didn’t ring the bell that time, but she did take a similar approach overall. You can watch the moment Jennifer Lopez hit the stage in the video above.