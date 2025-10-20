‘The View’: Whoopi Is Shocked to Learn About Obama’s Tan-Suitgate After Sunny Hostin Longs to Return to Those Days

As the Trump administration continues to mock and troll voters by putting out AI-generated videos of the president wearing a king’s crown and flying a plane dumping feces over protestors, “The View” host Sunny Hostin is missing the days of President Obama’s “Suit-gate.” But for her part, Whoopi Goldberg had no memory of that “scandal” on Monday morning.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Monday, the ABC hosts discussed the nationwide “No Kings” protests that took place in every state over the weekend, and saw millions of people turn out to peacefully protest Trump and his policies. On the whole, the women were disgusted by Trump’s AI-generated trolling, and mourned how immature the entire administration is.

As it came time for Sunny Hostin’s opinions on the matter, she mostly lamented that “I want to go back to those days” of Obama’s suit scandal.

“I was on Capitol Hill. Republicans, we were very angry,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted with a laugh.

As the women laughed about the absurdity of it, moderator Goldberg was simply baffled, admitting she had no memory of the outrage, and asked for clarification.

“Everyone was so angry about how unpresidential it was that Obama wore a tan suit,” Hostin explained.

“Which part of it?!” Whoopi shot back, still bewildered.

Of course, that’s literally all there was to it. Then-President Obama wore a light, tan suit to address the press at the White House, and Republicans ripped him to shreds for it because, in their opinion, the suit was too casual, and not nearly “presidential” enough.

Goldberg’s co-hosts didn’t fault her for forgetting about it or not paying attention to it, and even argued it made sense, because people have become so “desensitized” to things.

As the women explained, Whoopi merely looked on with her jaw literally dropped, trying to comprehend the situation.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.