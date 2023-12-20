“The Voice” has passed on the baton to its Season 24 winner.

As the celebrity coaches and audiences voted for the last singer standing in the NBC competition show, Tuesday’s finale revealed the winner as Huntley. With his victory, the performer from Team Niall has secured the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Huntley was crowned as the winner among five fellow finalists, which also included singers Lila Forde (Team Legend), Mara Justine (Team Niall), Ruby Leigh (Team Reba) and Jacquie Roar (Team Reba). Nine semi-finalists were narrowed down to the finalists, with Gwen Stefani being the only coach without a singer in the top 5.

The winner was unveiled during the second night of the Season 24 finale, which kicked off on Monday, Dec. 18, and wrapped up on Tuesday. After the five finalists performed during Monday’s episode, Tuesday’s finale took a look back on the season and welcomed the coaches and several guests up to the stage.

Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Tyla and Season 25 Coaches Dan + Shay all took the stage during Tuesday’s live finale, and current coaches Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend performed a duet with their final artists. All of the season’s coaches also united on stage for a rendition of “Let It Snow.”

Season 24 of “The Voice” welcomed McEntire as a new coach after previously serving as last season’s mega mentor. The country legend filled the red seat of longtime “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, who bid farewell to the show after being with it since its genesis.

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Wynonna Judd similarly joined “The Voice” during Season 24 as the show’s newest mega mentor following Battle Rounds. Judd began her duties during the Nov. 6 installment as she guided the remaining artists ahead of the three-way knockouts.

“The Voice” Season 24 is now streaming on Peacock, with its finale available to stream the next day after its debut.