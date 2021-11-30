Watch ‘The Voice’ Contestant Wendy Moten Perform With Casts on Both Arms After Last Week’s Frightening Fall (Video)

Wendy Moten returned to “The Voice” Monday with casts on both her arms after taking a scary fall during last week’s show.

Being the amazing performer that she is, Moten didn’t let those casts get her down, choosing to accessorize them with sparkling pearls, and focused all her energy on belting out Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” during the Top 10 Live Performances show Monday night.

Watch Moten sing her heart out above.

The Team Blake member revealed during Monday’s episode that she had broken her right elbow and fractured her left wrist when she took that scary tumble following a live performance on last Tuesday’s show.

The Team Blake member tripped over a speaker on stage after a group song, landing pretty hard. Her teammates — and eventually Blake Shelton — attended to her.

“Everybody all right? We’ll take a quick second, we just had somebody fall,” host Carson Daly said during the live-TV moment last week. “We OK?”

“Give us just one second everybody to make sure we’re OK clearing the stage,” he continued. “We have some people coming to help now. Unfortunate event from Wendy Moten, who is walking off and we hope she’s OK.”

A clearly shaken up Moten was then assisted off stage.

When “The Voice” returned from commercial break, Daly’s arm was around a smiling Moten. Phew.

“Big night on ‘The Voice,’ but most importantly we’ve got Wendy Moten here,” he said. “You scared us after that performance. That mishap on stage, we’ve never had anything like that happen. Are you OK?”

“Yes, I’m OK!” the singer responded. “I’m a little bruised, but you know what? I’m still ready to go!”

But this week, Moten explained that she went to the hospital after the incident and found she had actually broken her right elbow and fractured her left wrist. However, she managed to rally and keep going in the competition — arm casts and all.

“The Voice” airs Mondays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on NBC. Its results shows air Tuesdays from 8 to 9.

This is Season 21 of the hit competition. This season, the coaches are Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and John Legend.