“The Walking Dead” actor Moses Moseley died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by TMZ.

While the official cause of death was determined, whether the wound was self-inflicted or accidental has been deferred pending additional investigation.

The 31-year-old Moseley, who portrayed one of Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) pet zombies on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” from 2012 to 2015, was found dead in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, after his family filed a missing person’s report and OnStar tracked his car.

At the time, the actor’s representative, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed that police were investigating Moseley’s death, but could not affirm whether the actor had been missing for a week prior as stated by his family members.

“He wasn’t just a client for me. We have been best friends for 10 years,” Minchew told TheWrap. “He was at my wedding. Everyone who ever met him loved him, no one has ever had anything negative to say about him. When he was around everyone was so happy. He made everyone so happy. We’re all trying to wrap our heads around it as well.”

Following the news, AMC issued a statement on Twitter that read, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Aside from his appearance in “TWD,” Moseley’s credits included films like “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Internship.” He also appeared in TV series such as “Queen of the South” and “Watchmen.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.