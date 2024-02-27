Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ Trailer Proves Freakiness Is the Family Business | Video

Dakota Fanning and Georgina Campbell are hunted by monsters in M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter’s directorial debut

Ishana Night Shyamalan is following in her father M. Night Shyamalan’s footsteps with “The Watchers,” an incredibly scary-looking thriller that will arrive in theaters this summer courtesy of Warner Bros.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by A. M. Shine. It follows Mina (Dakota Fanning), an artist who gets stranded in an Irish forest. It’s there that she encounters other strangers and learns that she is being observed by an unseen, otherworldly force. And what’s worse — these creatures stalk the survivors every night.

Watch the trailer above for Ishana’s directorial debut, preferably with the lights on.

“The Watchers” is written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and produced by her dad M. Night Shyamalan, who also has a movie called “Trap” coming out this summer through Warner Bros. (starring his other daughter Saleka Shyamalan).

In addition to Fanning, Georgina Campbell (“Barbarian”) and Olwen Fouéré (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”) also star in “The Watchers.”

Based on the trailer, Ishana certainly has inherited her father’s sense of dread alongside his compositional skills and knack for crafting an intriguing world that you can’t help but get sucked into.

M. Night’s last movie was last year’s “Knock at the Cabin.” Not much is known about “Trap,” which also stars Josh Hartnett.

You can watch “The Watchers,” part of a very Shyamalan summer, on June 7.

