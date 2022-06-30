Freeform has picked up the new drama “The Watchful Eye” from Ryan Seacrest Productions. Formerly known as “The Nanny,” the Mariel Molino–starring series is created by Julie Durk (“Grace and Frankie”), who also serves as consultant.

The ABC Signature–produced show follows Elena Santos (Molino), a young woman with a complex past and a few skeletons in her closet, who begins working as an au pair for a wealthy family. However, she quickly realizes that everyone in the luxurious Manhattan apartment building – called the Greybourne – is also hiding deadly secrets and ulterior motives.

Emily Fox (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) is showrunner and executive producer. Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner also executive produce with Reiner directing the pilot.

“I’m incredibly excited about this series because it presents a contemporary twist on the classic mystery and thriller genre,” Jamila Hunter, EVP of Programming and Development for Freeform, said in a statement. “Julie, Emily and everyone on the team have created a surprising world of haves and have-nots that’s perfect for Freeform’s audience.”

The cast also includes Warren Christie, who plays Matthew, a self-made architect grieving his late wife. “Gilmore Girls” actor Kelly Bishop portrays Mrs. Ivey, a formidable veteran resident of the Greybourne. The ensemble is rounded out by Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Aliya Royale.

“We are so excited to be working with our partners at Freeform and ABC Signature on ‘The Watchful Eye,’ an updated twist on a classic Hitchcockian thriller featuring an empowered female lead who’s got an ax to grind,” EPs Fox, Wass and Shay said. “The Greybourne provides a backdrop where nothing is as it seems and where the palace intrigue has an undercurrent of terror. Elena Santos is very much a force to be reckoned with, and the Manhattan power players who underestimate her may soon realize they’ve met their match. In this day and age, who doesn’t secretly long to eat the rich?”