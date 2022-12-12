“The White Lotus” Season 2 was viewed by a series-high 4.1 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts on Sunday night, which more than doubled the nightly audience for Season 1’s conclusion.

The nail-biting finale’s viewership was also 2.7 times larger than the Season 1 debut (at 1.5 million watchers). The Season 1 finale of Mike White’s satirical HBO anthology drew 1.9 million viewers.

Per the cable network, Season 2 episodes are now averaging 10.1 million viewers across platforms, nearly 50% ahead of Season 1 at the same point in time. Those figures are led by Episode 1, titled “Ciao,” with 11.5 million viewers.

Additionally, new viewers are continuing to discover the series. Last week, Season 1 saw its highest viewership since the week following its finale last year. On HBO Max, “The White Lotus” is also breaking records, ranking as the No. 1 title for the sixth consecutive week.

The data is measured based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data in the U.S.

With the penultimate episode, the satirical dark comedy also saw records broken, posting 2.8 million viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, based on a combination of Nielsen and first-party data. The popular series has already been renewed for a third installment at HBO, with theories aplenty — from White and fans alike — about its upcoming locale.

(Spoiler alert for Season 2 finale:) Twitter was ahem, drowning, with memes, reactions and fan speculation after an explosive (and deadly) finale showdown, which saw the “derpy” death of favorite Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), along with the unraveling of her husband Greg’s (Jon Gries) conspiracy against her.

All episodes of “The White Lotus” Season 2 are streaming on HBO Max.