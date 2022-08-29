Mike White — the writer, director and creator of HBO’s Emmy-nominated “The White Lotus” — is acutely aware that some felt his breakout dramedy about the corrosive effects of privilege and wealth perpetuated the very issues he meant to lampoon. While the creator defends his vision for the first season, he’s also hoping that the highly anticipated follow-up will help broaden the anthology series’ worldview.

Season 2 reroutes the drama from Hawaii to Sicily as a cast of characters both new and familiar find new ways to display the worst of the 1%. But rather than focus on issues of colonialism and socioeconomic cultural gaps as he did the first time around, this new season delves more into relational dynamics and gender roles. By the sound of it, it’s something of a strategic pivot.

“Some of the criticism of the first season, I was like, ‘I get what you’re saying, but I’m not that,'” White told Vulture in a recent interview. “I’ve written a whole body of work. I stand by that season of ‘The White Lotus,’ but it’s not the full reflection of my interests.”

White reveals that Season 2 is partly inspired by a 12th century legend in which a young Italian woman is seduced by a Moorish man, but grows so jealous when she discovers he’s already married that she beheads him. The legend’s intersection of envy, love, lust and violence proved to be fertile creative ground, particularly following some of the stinging reactions to Season 1.

“I didn’t know that I had the gumption to wade into those waters again, knowing I was going to get sniper fire from every direction,” he said. “Maybe the classic sexual politics, the naughty subversive stuff we’re getting into, will take the edge off a little bit from that.”

On paper, “The White Lotus” — initially viewed by HBO as a one-season romp — may not appear to be a natural multi-season series with its slow-burn pacing and occasionally esoteric delivery. But the series quickly began dominating Twitter’s cultural conversation as it rolled out last summer, leading to a Season 2 renewal and a new level of attention on the show.

“I feel like I’ve cracked the code and I really don’t want to f— it up,” White said.

White, who does not use a writers’ room and is in complete control of nearly every facet of the show, now has grand ambitions for the second season.

Characters will travel all across Sicily, hitting hot spots such as Taomina, Noto, Palermio and even Rome, while filming the bulk of the action in the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. Despite the real world sheen that could rival the opulent extravagance of its wealthy leads, Season 2 is reportedly in the vicinity of Season 1’s $3 million-per-episode budget.

“He is delivering something fiscally impressive,” Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, told Vulture.

“The White Lotus” Season 2 will premiere on HBO in October.