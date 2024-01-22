‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast Adds 3 More Ahead of February Filming Start in Thailand

“The White Lotus” has added Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravičius and Nicholas Duvernay to its ensemble cast for the HBO anthology series’ highly anticipated third season.

The trio joins previously announced additions Leslie Bibb, Miloš Biković, Carrie Coon, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.

“The White Lotus” is created, written and directed by Mike White. Executive producers include White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The first season of the show, which premiered July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.

Jennifer Coolidge, whose character appeared across both seasons before being killed off in the Season 2 finale, confirmed during her Emmys acceptance speech Monday that her character is “definitely dead.”

Corney is represented by 42 and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, while Duvernay is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Rebel Creative Group and Fedaravičius is represented by The Artists Partnership and Actors in Scandinavia.

The first two seasons of “The White Lotus” are now streaming on Max.