‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Will Be the Show’s Longest Episode Yet

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is going out with the show’s longest episode to date.

HBO has announced that the “White Lotus” Season 3 finale will run 90 minutes long. That means the episode will be 12 minutes longer than the series’ previous record holder, its Season 2 finale, which aired in December 2022 and clocked in at 78 minutes long. The Season 3 finale will, like all of the series’ past installments, be written and directed by series creator Mike White.

The forthcoming episode’s super-sized runtime will likely not come as much of a surprise to “White Lotus” fans who have been keeping up week-to-week with its third season. The show’s past seven episodes have fully adopted a slow-burn approach to its latest story. As a result, all of the season’s major and minor storylines have yet to reach any kind of resolution. Of course, the series’ latest killers and victims also remain a mystery for the time being.

The “White Lotus” Season 3 finale’s longer runtime should give White the chance to properly wrap up his many, still-dangling plot threads and answer all of viewers’ burning questions. Fans of the show, which has been a popular and critical hit and a reliable awards darling since it premiered, do not have to worry about its forthcoming finale being the series’ last, either.

HBO has already renewed “The White Lotus” for a fourth season. Viewers can, therefore, head into its Season 3 finale both excited to watch the show’s Thailand adventure come to an end and also looking forward to seeing where it will go and who it will introduce next.

The “White Lotus” Season 3 finale airs Sunday, April 6 on HBO.