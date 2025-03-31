‘The White Lotus’ Hits Another Series High With 4.8 Million Viewers for Season 3, Episode 7

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The White Lotus” hit another series high just a week before its Season 3 finale.

Season 3, Episode 7 scored 4.8 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday, March 30 across HBO and Max, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery, reaching the biggest audience “The White Lotus” has seen during a debut night across its three installments.

The penultimate episode of Season 3 saw a 14% uptick from the 4.2 million viewers brought in by Season 3, Episode 6, which set a viewership record last week for the biggest debut night audience seen by the drama series.

Seven episodes into Season 3, the season is currently averaging nearly 15 million viewers in the U.S., with the premiere episode reaching nearly 18 million viewers across both HBO and Max. With one episode left, viewership could keep growing as fans catch up ahead of the Season 3 finale, which premieres Sunday, April 6 on HBO and Max.

Meanwhile, “The Righteous Gemstones” also hit a ratings milestone, with the fourth episode of its fourth and final season reaching 1.1 million viewers across HBO and Max, marking the biggest Season 4 audience on debut night thus far.

Season 4 of “The Righteous Gemstones” is currently averaging 4.1 million viewers in the U.S., surpassing last season’s audience at the same time by 10%. The third season went on to average 5.5 million viewers.

For both “The White Lotus” and “The Righteous Gemstones,” overall series viewing hit a new global record, with “The White Lotus” maintaining its spot as the most-watched title last week on Max across the U.S. and globally.

After a turbulent season, “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale will reveal the death(s) caused by the shooting seen at the beginning of the season, if they even happen by gunshot. With the Season 2 finale reaching a viewership of 4.1 million, which marked a series high at the time, it looks likely the Season 3 finale will outpace its previous finale.