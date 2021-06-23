Molly Shannon Is the Mother-in-Law of Your Nightmares in HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ Trailer (Video)

You know that old mother-in-law joke? The one about her showing up on your honeymoon? Yeah, Molly Shannon does exactly that in HBO’s “The White Lotus” trailer.

Watch that moment — and plenty others — in horror via the video above.

Mike White’s new six-episode limited series, a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn. Shannon is among the show’s crop of recurring guest stars, which also include Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano and Lukas Gage.

“The White Lotus” follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise, the logline reads. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

Among the employees at The White Lotus are the fastidious resort manager Armond (Bartlett), who, after a sudden trauma, begins a dramatic downward spiral — and the down-to-earth spa manager, Belinda (Rothwell) who gets taken on an emotional roller-coaster ride by a needy guest, HBO’s (probably White’s) character-introduction says. The vacationers include the Mossbacher family — Nicole (Britton), a successful type-A exec, who can’t help but treat her family like disobedient employees; her husband, Mark (Zahn), dealing with both an embarrassing health crisis and a terminal inferiority complex; their teenaged son, Quinn (Hechinger), a socially awkward gamer, experiencing the wonder of nature for the very first time; their daughter, Olivia (Sweeney), and her friend, Paula (O’Grady), sharp-tongued college sophomores who cast a sardonic eye on the lifestyles and belief systems of everyone around them.

The handsome, entitled Shane Patton (Lacy) is here with his beautiful bride, Rachel (Daddario). Shane and Rachel are in the throes of young love, but as they get to know each other better in this new, intimate environment, clouds of doubt appear — and by the time Shane’s intrusive mother, Kitty (Shannon) surprises them with an unwelcome visit, their fairytale honeymoon has begun to unravel, the intros conclude. And finally, there is Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge), a wealthy, unstable woman, recovering from the death of her mother, traveling alone to the hotel, looking for love and in desperate need of a massage.

“The White Lotus” is created, written and directed by White, who executive produces alongside David Bernad and Nick Hall. Mark Kamine is co-executive producer.

The series was filmed on the island of Maui.

“The White Lotus” debuts Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.