“The Winchesters,” the prequel to The CW’s hit series “Supernatural,” has cast Bridget Regan in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The “Jane the Virgin” alum will portray Rockin’ Roxy, a DJ on the rise.

Regan will appear in multiple episodes of the new show: A “honey-voiced pirate radio DJ, Rockin’ Roxy is hijacking the airwaves of Lawrence, Kansas to broadcast a wicked new sound. Behind the mic, she’s got an electric charm and a rapidly growing fanbase. But as our heroes will sadly learn, Roxy’s listeners aren’t all of the human variety,” reads her character description as obtained by TheWrap.

“The Winchesters” stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites and “Supernatural” OG Jensen Ackles in a voice-over capacity. It tells the epic, monster-infused love story between Mary Campbell (Donnelly) and John Winchester (Rodger), parents to Dean (Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki), tracing their chance meeting in the ’70s and eventual romance set against a backdrop of demon hunting and magic.

Ackles and his wife, fellow “Supernatural” alum Danneel Ackles are executive producers via Chaos Machine and their overall deal with WBTV. Robbie Thompson is also an executive producer. Glen Winter directs the pilot and is an EP of that episode. The show is produced by Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Regan recently starred in the Spectrum Originals series “Paradise Lost.” Before that she played attorney-turned-socialite Rose Solano/Sin Rostro in The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” appearing in more than 30 episodes of the hit telenovela dramedy. Her other TV credits include “White Collar,” “Legend of the Seeker,” “The Last Ship,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Agent Carter.” She also played Poison Ivy in The CW’s “Batwoman.”

Next up, she’ll appear in ABC’s “The Company You Keep” opposite Milo Ventimiglia.

Regan is repped by UTA, Gasparro Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.