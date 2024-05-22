“The Witcher” has dropped its first look at its new Geralt. Say hello to Liam Hemsworth as the White Wolf, who has taken over the role from Henry Cavill.

At the moment, it’s unknown when the fourth season of “The Witcher” will premiere. Check out the first look of Hemsworth in the beloved fantasy role below.

The journey continues. Here's your first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/KK5veTMmN0 — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2024

Hemsworth took over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill in 2022. Neither Cavill nor the series’ creative team have given an official reason for why Cavill left the role he spearheaded for three seasons, but it’s been reported that the departure came down to creative differences. Moving forward, the “Hunger Games” star will portray the monster hunter in the upcoming Season 4 and in Season 5, which will be the fantasy drama’s last installment.

Production for Season 4 is currently taking place in the U.K. and will be shot back-to-back with the series’ fifth ad final installment. This last season will complete the story of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, which serve as the source material for this Netflix original. Specifically, these final two seasons will adapt “Baptism of Fire,” “The Tower of the Swallow” and “Lady of the Lake.”

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of ‘The Witcher’ with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix, according to the streamer’s publication Tudum. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends.”

When Cavill first announced he was exiting the Netflix original, he also noted that he was passing “the torch” to Hemsworth.

“As a ‘Witcher’ fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” Hemsworth said in a statement in 2022. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world.”

In addition to Hemsworth, “The Witcher” Season 4 will also star Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as the princess Ciri, Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier and Laurence Fisburne as a new addition, the fan-favorite character Regis.