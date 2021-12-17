“The Witcher” Season 2 finds Freya Allan finally getting in on the action, as her character Princess Cirilla is whisked away to the Witcher compound of Kaer Morhen, where she sharpens her physical skills much to the amazement of the witchers therein. And yet, for Allan, it’s still not enough.

“It’s like every season I’m not satisfied in terms of the fighting,” Allan told TheWrap during an interview about her work on Season 2 of the series. “This season I was like, ‘Can’t I just fight the monster?’ and they were like ‘No, we have to leave something [for future seasons].’”

Allan admitted she’s already read a few scripts for “The Witcher” Season 3 (which Netflix ordered before Season 2 debuted), but cut herself short before spoiling anything more. And Ciri has plenty to do in the show’s second season, which finally finds her united with Geralt, as is her destiny.

As for working with Henry Cavill to develop a relationship so many have been eager to see onscreen, Allan said she and Cavill didn’t do much pre-planning.

“I think it was honestly something that we discovered as we went along, moreso than establishing beforehand,” Allan revealed. “I think you often can’t until you’re there in the scenes and experiencing properly through the character what’s happening. There’s only so much you can plan beforehand.”

To prepare for her more physical second season, Allan began training with the stunt department a month before filming began.

“I’m just like Ciri,” she admitted. “I always wanna be perfect at it, I always wanna be better, and I always wanna do more than I’m given.”

Check out the full interview in the player above. “The Witcher” Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.