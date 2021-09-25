‘The Witcher’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “The Witcher” for a third season, three months before the Henry Cavill-led fantasy series (finally) returns, the streaming service revealed during its online fan event Tudum Saturday.

Additionally, Netflix is further building out “The Witcher” franchise by ordering a second anime feature and a new kids and family series. That is along with its already-in-the-works prequel series, “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The first anime feature, “Nightmare of the Wolf,” premiered last month.

“The Witcher” makes its long-awaited return on Dec. 17, roughly two years after it debuted as Netflix’s most-watched original series (according to its own self-reported metrics).

Returning cast members for Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read.

Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which suffered several COVID-related production delays: Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

New additions for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

Directors on Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Stephen Surjik (“The Umbrella Academy”), Sarah O’Gorman (“Cursed”), Ed Bazalgette (“The Last Kingdom”) and Louise Hooper (“Cheat”).

“The Witcher” is executive produced by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Additional executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.