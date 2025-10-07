‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Trailer Sees Liam Hemsworth Finally Become the Hero

“The Witcher” is back, and it’s never looked like this before.

Netflix released a new trailer for the hit fantasy series on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come for the long-awaited fourth season, which returns at the end of the month.

In the trailer, we get a closer look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt of Rivia, after he famously took over the role that once belonged to Henry Cavill. Though, Hemsworth isn’t set to play Geralt for long, as Netflix previously called Seasons 4 and 5 the “final two chapters” of the fantasy epic series.

Hemsworth isn’t the only new face seen in the trailer for Season 4, either. He’s joined by Laurence Fishburne, who plays Regis, a barber-surgeon with a shrouded past for the show’s next chapter.

“The Witcher is in a state of flux,” Geralt is told in the trailer, a line that knowingly parallels the recasting at the center of this season. “You are becoming something new.” You can watch the full trailer below.

In September, Netflix released a first-look teaser for “The Witcher” Season 4, showing an extended battle sequence between Geralt and a wraith to highlight the new actor in the role.

While the new trailer also showed plenty of Hemsworth as the hero, it also teased more of the new storyline – with the show’s central characters of Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) being separated from each other in the wake of Season 3’s events.

“After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies,” a Netflix plot synopsis noted. “As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

Fans have long awaited the return of “The Witcher,” especially in the wake of the recasting of Hemsworth in Cavill’s original role. As we reported, Cavill broke the news in October 2022 with an announcement on Instagram.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote at the time. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

He added, “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth, who has remained largely tight-lipped about the recasting, gave an interview in late September, where he briefly discussed his entrance into the series — and how the fan reaction impacted him.

“There was quite a bit of noise and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Weekly. “I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting. I just don’t want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I’m trying to tell. I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year.”

“The Witcher” Season 4 will begin streaming on Netflix on Oct. 30.