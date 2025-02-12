‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Geralt?

Netflix’s “The Witcher” puts its spin on “The Little Mermaid” in “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.” Set during the events of Season 1, the new animated film adapts from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story “A Little Sacrifice” (which was itself inspired by the classic fairytale).

The film follows Geralt and Jaskier to a seaside town to investigate attacks, only to wind up in the middle of a long-brewing conflict between the humans and merpeople before it turns into all-out war. The adaptation brings some of its own spin to the tale, featuring voices that “Witcher” fans will recognize from the games and live-action series alike — as well as some newcomers.

Here’s your guide to the cast of “The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep,” which characters they play and where you’ve seen (or heard) them before.

