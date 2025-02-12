‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Geralt?

Netflix’s “The Witcher” puts its spin on “The Little Mermaid” in “The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.” Set during the events of Season 1, the new animated film adapts from Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story “A Little Sacrifice” (which was itself inspired by the classic fairytale).
The film follows Geralt and Jaskier to a seaside town to investigate attacks, only to wind up in the middle of a long-brewing conflict between the humans and merpeople before it turns into all-out war. The adaptation brings some of its own spin to the tale, featuring voices that “Witcher” fans will recognize from the games and live-action series alike — as well as some newcomers.
Here’s your guide to the cast of “The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep,” which characters they play and where you’ve seen (or heard) them before.
Doug Cockle as Geralt of Rivia
Doug Cockle returns as the gravelly-voiced Geralt of Rivia, the legendary monster hunter and Witcher known for his dry humor, white hair and distinctive yellow eyes. Cockle has been voicing Geralt in various “Witcher” video games since 2007, and has also lent his voice to “Baldur’s Gate 3,” “Tails of Iron” and “Horizon Zero Dawn,” among many others.
Joey Batey as Jaskier
Joey Batey reprises his role as the charismatic bard Jaskier, a loyal friend of Geralt’s who also documents the Witcher’s extraordinary feats through his songs. Batey is best known for playing Jaskier in Netflix’s live-action “The Witcher” and has also appeared in “The War of the Worlds” series and “Knightfall.”
Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg
Anya Chalotra also returns to voice her character from the live-action series, Yennefer of Vengerberg, the powerful sorceress who shares a passionate but troubled relationship with Geralt. Chalotra’s other notable works include roles in “Wanderlust,” “Twilight of the Gods” and “The ABC Murders.”
Christina Wren as Essi Daven
Christina Wren voices Essie Daven, a talented young bard and old friend of Jaskier’s, who’s also known as Little Eye. Wren is perhaps best recognized for her role as Major Carrie Farris in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and Caroline on “Will Trent.” She has also appeared in “Cross” and “L.A. Macabre.”
Emily Carey as Sh’eenaz
Emily Carey portrays Sh’eenaz, a young mermaid who falls in love with a human. Carey is known for playing young Alicent Hightower in “House of the Dragon” and has a bit of a running history of playing young version of major characters, having also appeared as young Diana in “Wonder Woman” and young Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider.”
Mallory Jansen as Melusina
Mallory Jansen (Melusina) Voices Melusina, another royal mermaid and the sea witch of this “Little Mermaid”-esque tale. Jansen is best known for ABC’s musical comedy “Galavant,” Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and has appeared in “American Housewife” and “The Big Leap”