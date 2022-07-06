Viola Davis and writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood have finally unveiled the trailer for their historical epic film “The Woman King,” due in theaters this September.

In the trailer, which CinemaCon attendees got a first glimpse of in April, Davis plays Nanisca, the leader of an all-female militia of warriors tasked with protecting the Kingdom of Dahomey. As an ominous voiceover explains, that militia is the kingdom’s weapon “that they are not prepared for.”

We don’t quite know who “they” are yet though. As that same voice explains, “an evil is coming that threatens our kingdom.” But Viola Davis and her trainees are ready.

Based on the true untold story of a powerful 18th-century African Kingdom, the film also stars John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Davis and Prince-Bythewood teased the trailer drop yesterday with a first-look poster image. You can watch the trailer in the video here and above.

The “Love & Basketball” director wrote the script with Dana Stevens, based on a story by Maria Bello. Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello produced, with executive producer Peter McAleese.

“The Woman King” will premiere exclusively in theaters on September 16, 2022.