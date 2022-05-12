TheGrill Returns October 11-12

WrapPRO’s flagship event TheGrill returns as a two-day event on Tuesday, October 11-12, 2022. TheGrill is fueled by an invite-only audience limited to WrapPRO members and C-Suite attendees, including both virtual and in-real-life networking.

The conference will offer panels and keynote conversations, covering the latest news in streaming, NFTs, cryptocurrency, podcasting and audio, gaming, M&A, the metaverse and the creator economy.

The event will conclude with an evening of cocktails and conversations honoring TheWrap’s Innovators of 2022! The highly anticipated annual Innovators List recognizes individuals and companies who are driving change within their industry and beyond. To submit your candidate for this year’s Innovators List please email emily.vogel@thewrap.com.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. Past speakers have included Brian Grazer, Ted Sarandos, Irving Azoff, Dana Walden, John Singleton, Kara Swisher, Bill Maher, Antoine Fuqua, Scott Stuber, Casey Wasserman, Kevin Mayer and many more.

