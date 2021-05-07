Theo James Will Not Return to PBS Masterpiece’s ‘Sanditon’

Theo James will not return to Masterpiece on PBS’ “Sanditon,” the public broadcasting station said on Friday. On Thursday, the show was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

Yesterday, the PBS Masterpiece folks said star Rose Williams will return as heroine Charlotte Heywood, but added that “further casting will be announced at a later date.”

Well, we know one role that now could use an announcement. (And by that we mean Charlotte’s romantic interest, and not that the character of Sidney Parker will be recast.)

“Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” James said in a statement sent to TheWrap. “The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of ‘Sanditon’ every success with future series.”

“Sanditon” is adapted from Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel of the same name. Austen only completed 11 chapters of the source material before her death in 1817 at age 41. Those 24,000 words basically lasted for all of one TV episode.

“Sanditon” first aired overseas on ITV in Aug. 2019. Those eight episodes came here via PBS in January.

In the television series, a chance accident brings Charlotte Heywood to Sanditon, a seaside resort on the cusp of dramatic change. Described as spirited and unconventional, Charlotte is at first keen to experience everything the town has to offer, but is then shocked by its scheming and ambitious inhabitants and intrigued by the secrets they share.

When Charlotte is tactlessly forthright about the family of enthusiastic entrepreneur Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), she immediately clashes with his handsome but wild younger brother Sidney (Theo James). Amidst the rival suitors and unexpected danger, can Charlotte and Sidney see past each other’s flaws and find love?

Spoiler alert: they did. But, well, you know. Not anymore.