TheWrap Launches ‘Visionaries’ – A New Long-Form Video Series Featuring Awards Season Standouts and Creators

TheWrap is thrilled to announce the launch of “Visionaries,” a new video series featuring in-depth conversations between Hollywood’s most innovative creators during awards season.

This all-new series pairs creative forces in candid, one-on-one discussions about their craft, the overall process and artistic vision. The format creates an intimate environment where filmmakers and artists can share personal insights and experiences that shaped their award-contending works.

The series premiere will feature a compelling dialogue between Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo and director Greg Kwedar, discussing their powerful collaboration on “Sing Sing.” Domingo, who both stars in and executive produces the film, has attracted critical acclaim for his performance, while Kwedar’s innovative direction has established him as one of Hollywood’s most promising new voices — both creatively and financially, where he and his fellow producers made “Sing Sing” under a novel arrangement in which every cast and crew member was paid the same daily rate and every one received equity in the production.

“TheWrap’s new ‘Visionaries‘ feature is the expansion of a format we’ve been using in our awards magazines for more than a decade, from a conversation between Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G. Iñárritu in our first issue in 2010 to a revealing dialogue between Cord Jefferson and Celine Song earlier this year,” said Steve Pond, executive editor of awards at TheWrap.

The series is produced and directed by Emmy winner Jennifer Laski, whose two-decade career includes producing and directing compelling content featuring the most prominent names in entertainment, music and fashion.

“Visionaries” joins a lineup of strategic initiatives for TheWrap’s 15th anniversary, including a revamped website, updated branding, the release of “TheWrapBook: The Art of Television,” TheGrill conference and a USC Fellowship program. These initiatives underscore TheWrap’s commitment to innovation and thought leadership in entertainment journalism, coinciding with recent widespread industry recognition and multiple award nominations.