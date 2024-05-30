TheWrap Sets Bold, New Vision With an Updated Look

TheWrap unveiled an elegant and modernized logo design on Thursday, ushering in the next chapter of the company’s evolution as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The refreshed logo reflects TheWrap’s devotion to visual sophistication and comes on the heels of the successful launch of TheWrapBook – a visual triumph that showcases the company’s photographic and design prowess.

“We are always changing and evolving as a brand, and this latest, elevated design reflects the innovation at the heart of TheWrap,” says Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap. “This polished look retains the essence of our brand while aligning with our vision for the future.”

The logo redesign was developed by Andrew Wren, who also created the look and feel of TheWrapBook.

The logo is a key component of TheWrap’s broader 15th anniversary efforts in a banner year where the company has been widely recognized and nominated for numerous awards. In addition, the anniversary initiatives have included the launch of an elevated website, updated marketing materials, the debut of TheWrapBook, the establishment of a new Fellowship program in partnership with USC, as well as several emerging partnerships including at the Cannes Film Festival with Brand Innovators. These ongoing initiatives reinforce TheWrap’s industry leadership and its pledge to its readers.

TheWrap, established in 2009, has distinguished itself as the leading independent source for the smartest scoops in media, television, movies and fashion.

You can also see coverage and follow TheWrap on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment, fashion and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage, and in-depth features for over 15 years.

