The Los Angeles Press Club has announced nominees for the 65th SoCal Journalism Awards, highlighting media excellence throughout the region, and TheWrap has earned 8 nominations.

The winners will be named during a ceremony held June 25, 2023 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, was nominated as an individual for her ongoing Waxword blog series.

Reporter Sharon Knolle received two nominations. First for her examination of the sequel series to “Sex and the City” and whether the show negatively portrays women in middle age, entitled “Is ‘And Just Like That’ … Ageist? Why Carrie and Her Friends Seem Over the Hill at 50.“

She was nominated again for a look at how women fare in the current comedy scene: “Forget Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle – Female Comics Say Stand-Up Has ‘Never Been Safe’ for Women.”

Reporter Andi Ortiz was nominated in the Entertainment Feature on Film category, for her oral history of the cult that has grown around Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” since the 1990s, entitled “How ‘Hocus Pocus’ Went From Box Office Bomb to Disney’s Halloween Darling.“

And in the same category, Waxman’s “Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive). was also nominated.

Brenda Gazzar was nominated in the Lifestyle Feature category for “5 Years of #MeToo: How the Movement Spread Beyond Hollywood – for Better and for Worse.“

Ada Guerin, Tatiana Leiva, Catie Laffoon were nominated for Cover Art for TheWrap magazine’s story on Amanda Seyfried.

And finally, critic Robert Hofler was nominated as an individual in the criticism of Theater/Performing Arts category.

“I’m thrilled and so proud that the LA Press Club has seen fit to recognize some of the incredible work TheWrap has published over the last year,” TheWrap co-executive editor Adam Chitwood said. “From incisive features to sharp reporting to stunning photography to Sharon Waxman’s award-winning WaxWord, the nominations are a testament to TheWrap’s excellent team of reporters, editors, creatives and beyond.”