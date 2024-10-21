TheWrap Opens Submissions for 2024 Changemakers List

Submissions are open for TheWrap’s 2024 Changemaker List. The highly anticipated annual list recognizes 20-25 women who are disrupting the status quo and reshaping the landscape of entertainment and society.

The list will be published in conjunction with TheWrap’s Power Women Summit, a yearly gathering of the most influential women in entertainment and media, on Dec. 3 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

“Women are at the forefront of change in Hollywood,” Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, said. “TheWrap’s Changemakers List recognizes the incredible women who are breaking barriers in entertainment, proving that their leadership is essential to the future of the industry.”

The Changemakers List celebrates extraordinary women from all corners of culture who are making a significant impact. These visionaries are transforming the entertainment landscape through innovation, creativity and fearless leadership. They are championing peace and social progress as activists, driving industry evolution as executives and entrepreneurs, pushing creative boundaries as artists and content creators and inspiring change through their talent and influence.

Honorees will be featured in print and online publications and will be invited to attend an exclusive event the night before the Power Women Summit. For reference, view TheWrap’s 2023 honorees can be viewed here.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 31, and accomplishments must have occurred after Dec. 5, 2023. Selected Changemakers will be notified directly by mid-November.

Submit your nomination highlighting the individual’s accomplishments from the past year. Whether it’s yourself or someone you admire, TheWrap wants to hear about the groundbreaking work that’s changing the industry!

