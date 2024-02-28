‘TheWrapBook’ Launch Party: Art, Fashion and Film Worlds Collide at Frieze LA | Exclusive Photos

Hosted by Sharon Waxman and Stefano Tonchi, the Tuesday night event hit the West Hollywood Edition’s rooftop

TheWrapbook Frieze launch party 2024
Photos by Randy Shropshire

The inaugural edition of “TheWrapBook” celebrated its launch Tuesday night with a decked-out evening at the West Hollywood Edition.

Hosted by TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman and the first-of-its-kind coffee table book’s executive editor, Stefano Tonchi, the invite-only rooftop fête attracted luminaries from across Los Angeles in a bustling, shoulder-to-shoulder atmosphere.

The event, which was coproduced with Frieze Los Angeles in the lead-up to the annual art fair’s opening night on Thursday, beautifully toasted contributing “TheWrapBook” artists including Richard Phillips, Guy Stanley Philoche, Catherine Opie, Salomon Huerta, Fawn Rogers, Aryo Toh Djojo, Theodore Boyer, Marilyn Minter, Konstantin Kakanias, Laurie Simmons, Marco Walker, Jeffrey Gibson, Francois Berthoud, Stefan Ruiz and Kendall Bessent.

Guided by the vision of Tonchi and Waxman, “TheWrapBook” chronicles a year in cinema through artful collaborations between fine artists and Hollywood’s leading talent. 

Timed for release ahead of the Academy Awards on March 10 and Frieze L.A. Feb. 29–March 3, “TheWrapBook” features an exciting cross-section of artists, filmmakers and writers, including filmmaker Martin Scorsese, works by Phillips and Opie and essays by feminist author Salamishah Tillet and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas.

Catch all of the fun from the launch event in TheWrap’s exclusive photo gallery right here.

Emma Stone
Kris Bowers & Sharon Waxman, TheWrapBook Launch Party
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Kris Bowers & Sharon Waxman, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Michaela Dosamantes, Andrew Wren & Jeff Vespa, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Michaela Dosamantes, Andrew Wren & Jeff Vespa, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Jamie Clayton at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jamie Clayton, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Christopher Williams and Shannon Cavanagh at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Christopher Williams & Shannon Cavanagh, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Natalle Portman and Juianne Moore, May December
Andrew Matarazzo at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Andrew Matarazzo, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Jeff Vespa and Edward Menicheschi at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jeff Vespa & Edward Menicheschi, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Michaela Dosamantes and Sharon Waxman at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Michaela Dosamantes & Sharon Waxman, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Jonathan Frydman and Maïa Morgensztern at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jonathan Frydman & Maïa Morgensztern, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Claire Uhar and Hannah Gottlieb-Graham at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Claire Uhar & Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Poor Things
TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Joe Zee at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Joe Zee, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Stefano Tonchi, Andrea Franchini, Marco Walker
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Stefano Tonchi, Andrea Franchini & Marco Walker, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Alex Prager and Simon Dargan at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Alex Prager & Simon Dargan, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Elizabeth Fiore and Christina Krause at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Elizabeth Fiore & Christina Krause, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Priscilla
Stacey Weitz, Andrew Weitz & Alex Von Bargen, TheWrapbook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Stacey Weitz, Andrew Weitz & Alex Von Bargen, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Cameron Porsandeh, Nabilah Jiwani, Mitchell Waxman at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Cameron Porsandeh, Nabilah Jiwani & Mitchell Waxman, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Andrew Wren, Michaela Dosamantes, Jeff Vespa, Michael Slenske & Theodore Boyer, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Andrew Wren, Michaela Dosamantes, Jeff Vespa, Michael Slenske & Theodore Boyer, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Daniella Villegas, Michaela Dosamantes, Stefano Tonchi & Sami Hayek, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Daniella Villegas, Michaela Dosamantes, Stefano Tonchi & Sami Hayek, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Gordon Veneklasen, Adrien Pia, Guest, Ann Philbin, Kevin Croxford, Pedro Corvo, and Santiago Pazos at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Gordon Veneklasen, Adrien Pia, Cynthia Wornham, Ann Philbin, Kevin Croxford, Pedro Corvo, & Santiago Pazos, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Cinemascapes by Marco Walker
Humberto Petit, Mr. Sarah, Gregory Alexander, and guest at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Humberto Petit, Mr. Sarah, Gregory Alexander & Andrea Franchini, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Steve Pond, Kris Bowers & Briana Nicole Henry, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Steve Pond, Kris Bowers & Briana Nicole Henry, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Claude Memmi, Michael Kosasky, Aaron Jarboe, Shannon Barrero-Watkins, Carmen Rivera, Laura Ehrhardt, and Thadd Williams at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Claude Memmi, Michael Kosasky, Aaron Jarboe, Shannon Barrero-Watkins, Carmen Rivera, Laura Ehrhardt & Thadd Williams, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Stefano Tonchi, Sharon Waxman, Victoria Brynner, and Catherine Opie at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Stefano Tonchi, Sharon Waxman, Victoria Brynner & Catherine Opie, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Diary of a Strike
Oganes Akopyan, Michael Kosasky & Claude Memmi, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Oganes Akopyan, Michael Kosasky & Claude Memmi, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Bobby Hoppey, Kenneth Ye, Claire Uhar, Yvonne Randolph & Nicole Landau, TheWrapBook Launch Party
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Bobby Hoppey, Kenneth Ye, Claire Uhar, Yvonne Randolph & Nicole Landau, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Guest, Daniela Villegas, Sami Hayek, and Sayuri Tanabe at TheWrapbook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Guest, Daniela Villegas, Sami Hayek & Sayuri Tanabe, TheWrapbook Launch Party 2024

Shinique Smith, Jeff Vespa, Frances Pennington & Madeleine Hulstrom, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Shinique Smith, Jeff Vespa, Frances Pennington & Madeleine Hulstrom, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Arthur Greenwood, Ana Morales, Lorena Cisneros, and Salomón Huerta at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Arthur Greenwood, Ana Morales, Lorena Cisneros & Salomón Huerta, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Salomón Huerta at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Salomón Huerta, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Kristen Schadt, Shannon Cavanagh & Alex Von Bargen, TheWrapbook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Kristen Schadt, Shannon Cavanagh & Alex Von Bargen, TheWrapbook Launch Party 2024

Alessandra Codinha and Jason Janego at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Alessandra Codinha & Jason Janego, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Guest, Shinique Smith, and Alessandra Codinha at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

David Maupin & Shinique Smith, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Laurie Simmons
Jenn Perlman, Kenny Y, and Bobby Hoppey at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jenn Perlman, Kenny Y & Bobby Hoppey, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Victoria Brynner and guest at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Victoria Brynner & Gino Sullivan, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Sharon Waxman and Kareem Daniel at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman & Kareem Daniel, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Catherine Opie, David Maupin, Alex Prager, and Simon Dargan at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Catherine Opie, David Maupin, Alex Prager & Simon Dargan, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Lynne Segall & Alex Von Bargen, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Lynne Segall & Alex Von Bargen, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Christian Boltanski
Fawn Rogers and guests at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Fawn Rogers & guests, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Sharon Waxman, Alex Von Bargen, Debra Downing, and Molly Downing at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman, Alex Von Bargen, Debra Downing & Molly Downing, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Kenny Y and Yvonne Randolph at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Kenny Y & Yvonne Randolph, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Kedric Francis at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Kedric Francis, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

Arthur Greenwood, Ana Morales, Lorena Cisneros at TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Arthur Greenwood, Ana Morales & Lorena Cisneros, TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024
Photo by Randy Shropshire

TheWrapBook Launch Party 2024

