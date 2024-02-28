The inaugural edition of “TheWrapBook” celebrated its launch Tuesday night with a decked-out evening at the West Hollywood Edition.

Hosted by TheWrap editor-in-chief and CEO Sharon Waxman and the first-of-its-kind coffee table book’s executive editor, Stefano Tonchi, the invite-only rooftop fête attracted luminaries from across Los Angeles in a bustling, shoulder-to-shoulder atmosphere.

The event, which was coproduced with Frieze Los Angeles in the lead-up to the annual art fair’s opening night on Thursday, beautifully toasted contributing “TheWrapBook” artists including Richard Phillips, Guy Stanley Philoche, Catherine Opie, Salomon Huerta, Fawn Rogers, Aryo Toh Djojo, Theodore Boyer, Marilyn Minter, Konstantin Kakanias, Laurie Simmons, Marco Walker, Jeffrey Gibson, Francois Berthoud, Stefan Ruiz and Kendall Bessent.

Guided by the vision of Tonchi and Waxman, “TheWrapBook” chronicles a year in cinema through artful collaborations between fine artists and Hollywood’s leading talent.

Timed for release ahead of the Academy Awards on March 10 and Frieze L.A. Feb. 29–March 3, “TheWrapBook” features an exciting cross-section of artists, filmmakers and writers, including filmmaker Martin Scorsese, works by Phillips and Opie and essays by feminist author Salamishah Tillet and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas.

Catch all of the fun from the launch event in TheWrap’s exclusive photo gallery right here.

