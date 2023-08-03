‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Helps Netflix Nab Top 5 Streaming Rankings | Charts

Black audiences overindexed on the Netflix original movie starring Jamie Foxx

Meredith Brace
They Cloned Tyrone Netflix
Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles in "They Cloned Tyrone." (Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

Made-for-streaming movies still don’t seem to be clicking with viewers — unless they’re on Netflix. Three original films, the Jamie Foxx-produced-and-starring “They Cloned Tyrone,” action film “Hidden Strike,” and rom-com “Happiness for Beginners,” were notable new entries for Netflix this week, placing second, fifth, and seventh, respectively, on this week’s Wrap Report for the week of July 24-30.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S.